Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Jennifer Cohan will present a program on the history of her state agency at 10:30 a.m. April 6 at the Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. N, Dover.

In 2019, the Delaware Department of Transportation marked 102 years of service to the residents of Delaware and all who travel throughout the First State. The Delaware General Assembly passed the Highway Act of 1917, which formed a centralized highway department with the authority to build and maintain a “permanent” highway system extending throughout the state. Cohan will present on the history of the department and how Delaware’s transportation system has evolved and expanded over the past century.

Cohan was appointed in January 2015 as the third woman to lead the Delaware Department of Transportation after serving as the director of the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles since 2007. Her state public service career has spanned more than 27 years. Cohan has worked in the capacity of financial/program manager at the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control managing the state's Clean Water Program. She has also worked with the Delaware State Legislature within the Office of the Controller General. In addition, she is an adjunct professor at Wilmington University, teaching leadership and public policy in the master's program.

The program is free to the public and will last approximately one hour. No reservations are required.

For more, call 744-5047 or email thomas.summers@delaware.gov.