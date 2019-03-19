Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness will hold the third in a series of statewide town hall meetings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 25 at Camden-Wyoming Fire Co., 200 E. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Camden.

Guests will learn about the importance of the auditor’s office and how it serves as a resource to identify fraud, waste and abuse in state government to protect citizens’ tax dollars. McGuiness will discuss the ongoing efforts to re-energize and revamp the auditor's office by restoring its funding and staffing to levels not seen in nearly a decade.

For more, email robert.petree@delaware.gov or call 857-3931.