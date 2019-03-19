The NAACP Delaware State Conference has been placed under the administratorship of the president of the national organization’s Connecticut chapter.

The move was revealed in a March 15 letter from NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson addressed to C. Linwood Jackson, president of the First State’s chapter.

No reason for the appointment of Scot X. Esdaile, president of the Connecticut State Chapter was given in Johnson’s letter.

Although Jackson remains president, Esdaile now is responsible for the operation of all aspects of the Delaware group. As such, he is charged with ensuring all committees carry out their duties; the state’s executive committee also can take no action unless Esdaile approves.

The move is similar to that taken by the national chapter in 2018, when it appointed an administrator to an NAACP branch in Columbus, Ohio. That group had reportedly been racked by infighting among its members.

Esdaile also must take over administering the Delaware chapter’s bank accounts and also has final say in all policy matters.

In addition, he is required to report to the national organization on occasion on his progress and, along with Jackson and the state chapter’s president, must sign all check issued by the group.

Jackson has not returned attempts to contact him about the matter.

Similarly, calls left for Esdaile were not returned.