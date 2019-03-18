The Delaware State Police and the Delaware Office of Highway Safety joined forces to address the issue of distracted driving by conducting a series of statewide enforcement initiatives utilizing unconventional vehicles.

The last of four initiatives was conducted in Sussex County on March 16 during the mid-afternoon time frame. The area targeted during this initiative was secondary roadways in the Lewes area. During this operation, troopers utilized a stationary unconventional vehicle to spot distracted driving violations as well as seatbelt violations.

Once a violation was observed, troopers were provided with a description of the vehicle and operator, along with a detailed description of the violation. Troopers then conducted a traffic stop. During the four-hour initiative, 19 citations were issued for infractions including cellphone usage, seatbelt and child restraint violations and civil possession of marijuana.

The Delaware State Police and Delaware OHS recognize that distracted driving caused by the use of personal electronic devices is a dangerous behavior that continues to make roadways less safe.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,450 people were killed across the country in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2016. Nationally and in Delaware, distracted driving fatalities have been trending upward since 2012. Texting while driving has become an especially problematic trend among millennials. Young drivers 16 to 24 years old have been observed using handheld electronic devices while driving at higher rates than older drivers since 2007.

For more, visit ohs.delaware.gov.