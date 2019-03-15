The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, along with more than 1,000 community and DNREC volunteers, will host the 30th annual Beach Grass Planting from 9 a.m. to noon March 16 at Pickering Beach, Kitts Hummock Beach, Bowers Beach, Slaughter Beach, Cape Shores and Delaware Seashore State Park, on Tower Road, Conquest Road and north side of Inlet.

Beach grass helps build and stabilize dunes by trapping windblown sand. As the grass traps sand, it helps build the dunes higher and wider, which makes a dune more protective of the beach and any structures behind it.

DNREC’s Shoreline and Waterway Management Section has been staging this event since 1989 with volunteer support.

For more, call 739-9902.