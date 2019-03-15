New Castle County Police are asking if there are more victims who paid Jeffrey Darrah or Darrah Landscape Contractors to do work that wasn't completed or started.

A landscape contractor has been arrested on charges of home improvement fraud in the Bear area.

On March 5, New Castle County Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Clydesdale Drive in the community of Rolling Meadows for a report of home improvement fraud.

The victim told police he paid Jeffrey Darrah, 45, of Darrah Landscape Contractors LLC to put up a fence. The victim said the work was never started, and the money was never returned.

After an investigation, police charged Jeffrey Darrah with one count of felony home improvement fraud greater than $1,500 against a victim over 62 years old.

On March 12, Darrah turned himself in at the New Castle County Public Safety Building. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $3,000 unsecured bail while awaiting another court appearance.

County police are asking residents who paid Jeffrey Darrah or Darrah Landscape Contractors to do work that wasn't started or completed to call Master Cpl. Tracey Duffy at (302) 395-8172 or e-mail Tracey.Duffy@newcastlede.gov or to call the New Castle County Police non-emergency number, (302) 573-2800, or send a message on Facebook. Citizens can also submit a tip anonymously by text to 847411 with NCCDE in the text field.