This should make some Firefly-goers a bit happier.

Firefly Music Festival, the east coast’s largest music and camping festival, has partnered with Visit Delaware, Delaware Lottery, Delaware Office of Highway Safety and DART to develop the festival’s first multi-city transportation program, the Visit Delaware Shuttle Program. Making stops at a number of popular locations, including Wilmington Station (Amtrak), beach area hotels, Newark (University of Delaware) and northern Delaware area hotels, this new transportation program will offer fans staying throughout the state a safe, stress-free, sober, and environmentally-responsible way to explore Delaware’s Endless Discoveries and travel to the 2019 Firefly Music Festival.

“We’re thrilled to partner with these community-focused organizations to launch the Visit Delaware Shuttle Program,” shared festival director Stephanie Mezzano. “Fans staying throughout the state and beyond will have a simple way to get to the festival - from the beach, their school, or even their homes – all without having to stress about travel.”

“Firefly Music Festival has helped build Delaware’s reputation as a top summer destination,” said Governor John Carney. “The launch of the Visit Delaware shuttle program will help festivalgoers get safely to and from Firefly, and give visitors more opportunities to explore all the cool stuff our state has to offer.”

"Firefly is truly a team effort and this is a prime example of why we have seen such success in the past seven years of the festival," said Mike Tatoian, president & CEO of Dover International Speedway. "A big thank-you should be extended to the participating public agencies that are partnering with AEG to bring this concept to life. This is yet another commitment by all involved parties that works to improve the experience at Firefly by enhancing and simplifying transportation for attendees across the entire state."

The Visit Delaware Shuttle will run Friday through Sunday, transporting fans along three carefully-planned routes, with convenient arrival (11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.) and departure (9 p.m., 10 p.m., 12 a.m., 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. - 2:30 a.m. runs on Friday/Saturday only) times from Firefly and experienced and personable drivers.

Delaware Beach Line will make stops at Holiday Inn Express Bethany Beach, Hyatt Place Dewey Beach and Sleep Inn & Suites Rehoboth Beach

Wilmington Line will stop at Wilmington Station (Amtrak), Hilton Wilmington Christiana and Hampton Inn & Suites Wilmington Christiana

University of Delaware / Newark line will stop at Embassy Suites Newark-Wilmington South and Homewood Suites Newark.