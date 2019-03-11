Sussex County’s Economic Development office will host a free workshop on five new federally designated Opportunity Zones aimed at helping spark new business investments and growth in southern Delaware.

The workshop is set for 8:30 a.m. March 22 in Rooms 540 A&B of the Carter Partnership Center at the Delaware Technical Community College-Owens Campus, 21179 College Drive, Georgetown. The event will begin with networking and light refreshments, then move into presentations and discussions, with a focus on what Opportunity Zones are, what options exist for businesses and the finances associated with operating within a designated area.

The five Opportunity Zones, part of 25 zones statewide designated by the U.S. Department of Treasury, include Milford, Georgetown, Laurel and Seaford. The designation means qualifying investors are eligible for federal tax incentives in identified low-income and economically-challenged areas. Zone designations are intended to encourage additional private investment and bolster ongoing community efforts.

“These new incentives will help make central and western Sussex County a new frontier for growth opportunities in our county,” said Sussex County Economic Development Director William Pfaff. Pfaff said the designation and other incentives, such as the County’s new Economic Development Zones and Delaware’s Downtown Development District programs, can be stacked to make investing in the designated areas even more beneficial.

To register, visit bit.ly/2NVNTCE. For more, call 855-7770.