Devil’s Party Press received seven awards in the 2019 Delaware Press Association competition.

Established in 2017, the Milton-based publishing company was awarded in the statewide contest first place, best novel (adult fiction), “One of the Madding Crowd” by David W. Dutton; first place, best short story collection, “Equinox,” edited by Dianne Pearce and David Yurkovich; second place, best book design, “Suspicious Activity,” designed by Yurkovich; third place, best book design, “Banana Seat Summer,” designed by Yurkovich; third place, best short story collection, “Suspicious Activity,” compiled and edited by Pearce and Yurkovich; third place, best single poem, "What I Learned From William Carlos Williams About Love" by Pearce, from the “Equinox” anthology; and honorable mention, best short story collection, “Aurora,” compiled and edited by Pearce and Yurkovich.

“One of the Madding Crowd” and “Equinox” will advance to the national competition held by the National Federation of Press Women.

For more, visit delawarepressassociation.org and devilspartypress.com.