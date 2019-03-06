Sen. Tom Carper introduced March 6 the Clean Corridors Act of 2019, legislation that would provide grant funding for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations and hydrogen fueling infrastructure along designated corridors across the National Highway System.

“It’s time we put our country back into the driver’s seat of the world’s clean energy economy. The Clean Corridors Act of 2019 would help to ensure that every driver in America, in every region, can conveniently access fueling and charging stations for electric or alternative fuel vehicles. Expanding and improving access to these stations will increase consumer demand for more efficient vehicles, helping to reduce harmful emissions in the long-term,” said Carper. “As Congress explores ways to address climate change and clean our air while creating jobs and supporting industry, this commonsense bill is a clear win for everyone.”

As the Senate EPW Committee embarks on surface transportation reauthorization, the Clean Corridors Act of 2019 is just one of Carper’s priorities to transform our country’s aging transportation system into the 21st-century transportation system that takes on challenges posed by climate change.

“The transportation sector is a major source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, so one of the many ways we can work together to address climate change this Congress is through our work on surface transportation reauthorization,” said Carper. “We have an opportunity to build a modern transportation system that will improve our health, protect the environment, provide meaningful employment and expand Americans’ access to jobs and services. We need infrastructure for the future — and this bill is just the beginning.”

Text of the Clean Corridors Act of 2019 is available at bit.ly/2VLRfuV.