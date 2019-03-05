Hagley Museum and Library, 200 Hagley Creek Road, Wilmington, will host a Writers in the Round concert at 6 p.m. March 28 in the Soda House Auditorium.

For those who have wondered about the inspiration of their favorite songs, listeners create their own ideas of what motivated the writer. At Writers in the Round, listeners will have the chance to learn the true story behind the song as four local musicians perform their original music in an intimate setting and engage with the audience with anecdotes about the creative writing process from concept to finished piece.

Writers in the Round, produced by John C. Smith of The Acoustic Jam, is modeled after Nashville’s acclaimed Bluebird Café.

The performers are John Bunts, who was raised on a mix of country, classical, Motown, bluegrass and rock; Paul Donovan, offering music that’s comforting, familiar and edgy; Aaron Nathans, delivering humorous and captivating stories and catchy melodies; and Lauren Kuhne, showcasing music that is simple, inspiring and easy on the soul.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchase is required to this 21-and-older event. Tickets are $15 regular, $10 for Hagley members. Ticket includes one complimentary drink ticket.

For more, visit hagley.org/writers.