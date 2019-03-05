The Delaware State Police Troop 6 Command Staff will host a public meeting to present its 2018 Year in Review from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 14 at the Hockessin Fire Co., 1225 Old Lancaster Pike.

The presentation will focus on providing the community with a better understanding of how Troop 6 functions, and the duties and responsibilities of its troopers. Other topics covered will include Troop 6’s structure and components; 2018 goal attainment specific to crime and collisions; 2019 goals; and statistics concerning various crimes in the area.

For more, visit dsp.delaware.gov.