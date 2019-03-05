The Delaware Art Museum will present the Delaware debut of Rennie Harris Puremovement in “Lifted!” at 8 p.m. March 8 at The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington.

Loosely based on Charles Dickens' “Oliver Twist,” “Lifted!” follows a young black man from "trouble to triumph" as he is surrounded and supported by his church community. “Lifted!” draws upon gospel music.

The Delaware Art Museum hosted open auditions for local and regional singers and dancers to perform in “Lifted!” with Rennie Harris Puremovement.

Singer-songwriter Ladyy DeFined has 20 years’ experience performing and recording rhythm and blues, classical, gospel and hip-hop music. As an Air Force veteran with a career in communications, DeFined has made a name for herself as bold performer and radio producer. DeFined graduated with honors from Delaware State University with a Bachelor of Arts in mass communications, radio production and minor in music performance. DeFined won the Delaware Art Museum's vocal audition to appear in “Lifted!” with Rennie Harris Puremovement and is thrilled to take the stage.

The Rev. Jonathan Whitney is the pastor of Brandywine Community and Buttonwood United Methodist Church in Wilmington and has served as a minister of the Gospel for several area churches since 1996. Whitney has always loved music and has been a drummer all of his life. He played with Shepherds Band and Show, the Northern Lights and Six Pence to name a few. In addition to his abilities as a musician, Whitney has sang with several church choirs and in “A Woman Called Moses,” an opera written by Thea Musgrave and directed by Loller Rogers.

Hip-hop dancer and choreographer Ryan Bonner was born and raised outside of Philadelphia and currently resides in its East Falls section. With more than 17 years in the dance world, Bonner has performed for recording artists, stage productions and competitions all along the East coast, including ECDC, Philadelphia Fringe Festival, Garden State Dance Festival, Culture Shock Atlanta Showcase and Koresh Artist Showcase. Bonner has set choreography for Cedar Chest College, Gettysburg College and several independent film and media projects. Bonner is the principal dancer and contributing choreographer for Sanbrooka Productions under the artistic director Samuel Reyes. Bonner was immediately selected to participate in the Delaware debut of “Lifted!” by Rennie Harris himself, after executing Harris' challenging choreography.

Tickets are $27 to $35 each and are available at The Grand box office or at bit.ly/2XBglhP.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting The Grand Opera House box office or via this link.

For more, visit thegrandwilmington.org, email thall@delart.org or call 351-8558.