St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 425 N. Dupont Highway, Dover, will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. March 30 in the Great Hall.

The menu will include spaghetti, salad, drink and dessert for $10 adults, $5 children 7-12 years old. Children 6 and younger are free. Proceeds will go toward youth ministry, nursery and the church.

Tickets are available from the Men of St. Andrews, congregation volunteers or by phone to 538-6971.