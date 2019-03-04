The Right Rev. Kevin S. Brown, 11th Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Delaware, will be the celebrant and preacher at St. Anne’s Episcopal School on Ash Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. March 6 at the school, 211 Silver Lake Road, Middletown.

St. Anne’s will welcome Brown as the celebrant for All School Holy Communion on Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the season of Lent for Christians. Brown will deliver the message and after Chapel, there will be the Imposition of Ashes for those who would like to receive them. The public is welcome to attend. Brown shepherds 9,300 Episcopalians in 34 congregations throughout Delaware.

For more, call 378-3179 or visit stannesde.org.