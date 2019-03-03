Have you seen Steven L. McCormick Jr., of Salisbury, Maryland?

Delaware State Police are attempting to locate a Salisbury, Maryland man wanted on multiple charges.

On Thursday, February 28, on Boyd Drive in Magnolia, 22-year-old Steven L. McCormick Jr. and his girlfriend had an argument. During the incident, the suspect allegedly punched her multiple times and prevented her from contacting 911 by damaging her phone. According to police, McCormick fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Later that day, the stolen vehicle was seen at Walgreens on Commercial Drive in Bridgeville. The first trooper arrived on the scene but the suspect allegedly drove at and slammed into the passenger side of the patrol car as the trooper attempted to exit it. The trooper was then able to get out of the car and begin giving commands to McCormick, who continued to ram the side of the patrol car. The trooper sustained minor injuries.

When another trooper arrived and exited his vehicle, according to police, McCormick drove toward him, causing the trooper to have to jump out of the way to avoid being struck. McCormick fled onto Sussex Highway (Route 13).

Warrants are on file charging Steven L. McCormick Jr. with theft of a motor vehicle, malicious interference with emergency communication, offensive touching, two counts to criminal mischief, two counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, vehicular assault and driving without a license.

Anyone with information regarding McCormick's whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 4 at 302-752-3806 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.