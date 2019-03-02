Police identified the pair as Susan E. Everett and Kelly A. Wooters

Delaware State Police have arrested two women on multiple drug charges.

Division spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz identified the pair as Susan E. Everett, 59, and Kelly A. Wooters, 50.

In concluding their drug-dealing investigation, on Thursday, Feb. 28, law enforcement officers went to an address in the 200 block of Judith Road, south of Hartly. There they found Everett, who they suspected of distributing crack cocaine.

Members of the DSP Kent County Drug Unit and the Kent County Governor’s Task Force contacted Wooters, who was in a sedan parked in the driveway and Everett, who was in the home.

Both women were taken into custody after they were found in possession of crack cocaine; Everett also was in possession of suspected drug money, Bratz said.

A search of the home turned up more than 14 grams of crack cocaine, more than $1,000 in the suspected drug proceeds, as well as crack pipes, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

Everett is was charged with possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine in a Tier 2 quantity, possession of Crack Cocaine in a Tier 2 quantity and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wooters is charged with possession of crack cocaine as well as having two active warrants on file with the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

Everett was ordered held at the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $26,500 secured bail.

Wooters was issued a $1,500 unsecured bail but was sent to WCI because of the outstanding warrants.