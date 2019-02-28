Four candidates have filed so far as of Feb. 28 at 9 a.m.

One seat will be up for vote in the Appoquinimink School District Board of Education election in May, but the filing deadline for candidates is Friday, March 1.

The five-year term of board member Norm Abrams is finished this year, and he has filed for re-election.

Three other candidates have filed -- Dawn Lentz, George F. Maniatis and Keinna McKnight -- as of today, Feb. 28, at 9 a.m., according to the New Castle County Department of Elections website.

Candidates must file with the New Castle County Department of Elections by Friday, March 1 at 4:30 p.m.

To be eligible, a candidate must be a citizen of the United States and Delaware, must live in the school district and must be 18 or older at the time of the election. Candidates can’t be a paid employee of the district subject to rules and regulations of the board and must never have been convicted of embezzlement.

School board candidate filing packets are available online at electionsncc.delaware.gov or at the Department of Elections, 820 N. French St., suite 400, Wilmington, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except state holidays.

The filing form must be notarized if not completed in the department's office.

Candidates must also complete and submit a certificate of intention to the state election commissioner.

For more information, see the website electionsncc.delaware.gov or call the New Castle County Department of Elections, (302) 577-3464.