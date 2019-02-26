Women in Leadership Development and Empowerment Inc. will host Equip, Elevate and Empower Her, a women's wellness and business conference, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 2 at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway.

The conference, held during Women’s History Month, is focused on women entrepreneurs to start and scale their businesses while also prioritizing on self-care. The conference seeks to not only inspire but to also provide the right strategies, resources and execution plans for women to thrive personally and professionally.

The conference will bring together industry experts in business, health and fitness, legal, finance, mental health and spiritual wellness, social media, writing and publishing and acquiring sponsorships.

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long will deliver the keynote address.

For more, visit wildeinc.org/wwabc.