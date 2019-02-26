Senior Corey Taite, of Sayreville, New Jersey, almost helped Goldey-Beacom’s men’s basketball team pull off a comeback Feb. 23 and his effort played a role in him being picked to the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Men’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll.

Taite scored 26 points on 11-of-22 shooting with four 3-pointers, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in Goldey-Beacom’s 83-82 loss to University of the Sciences. Taite scored 20 points in the second half, including four in the last 23 seconds when the Lightning nearly overcame an 82-74 deficit with 28 seconds to go.

Taite, the reigning CACC Player of the Year and first-team All-East Region pick, is 74th in the nation with 19.2 points per game, 55th with a .867 free throw percentage, 73rd with 111 free throws, 74th with 35.1 minutes per contest, 91st with a 2.04 assist-to-turnover ratio and 97th with 1.75 steals per game.

This is the ninth time this season Taite was picked to the honor roll, in addition to being named twice the league’s Player of the Week. He was named earlier this season to the Top 100 Watch List for the Bevo Francis Award, given to the nation’s top men’s college basketball player not in Division I.

