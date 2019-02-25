Perdue Farms Inc. donated $1,000 to help fund the Delaware Farm Bureau's Blue Jacket Bonanza Program, which was developed to provide a means of earning a jacket to FFA students who would not otherwise have the opportunity to own one.

The National FFA Organization, formerly known as Future Farmers of America, is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of young people by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Through participation in active learning throughout their classes and FFA, some 4,000 Delaware FFA members are preparing for careers in agricultural marketing, processing, education, horticulture, production, biotechnology, natural resources, forestry, agribusiness and other agricultural fields.

The iconic FFA jacket has been worn proudly by FFA members since it was adopted in 1933. As a part of the FFA Official Dress, the Blue Jacket unifies members in a long-standing tradition and reminds them that they are part of something larger than themselves. It is an article of faith, honor and pride.

Jackets will be presented to successful applicants in the Blue Jacket Bonanza Program at the Delaware FFA State Convention, set for March 11 in Dover.