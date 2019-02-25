Food Bank of Delaware will receive a $43,000 donation on Feb. 27 from Dunkin’ of greater Philadelphia to help fight hunger throughout the region.

The donation is a combined effort from Dunkin’s “Roast Hunger” program and Dunkin’s Joy in Childhood Foundation. This donation from Dunkin’ of greater Philadelphia will support the food bank’s mission to provide nutritious foods to Delawareans in need and facilitate long-term solutions to the problems of hunger and poverty through community education and advocacy.

This year, Dunkin’ raised more than $330,000 through its Thanksgiving Day fundraiser and “Roast Hunger” campaign. Since 2011, Dunkin’ has raised more than $1.5 million through these two initiatives.

On Thanksgiving Day, Dunkin’ and it’s Philadelphia-area franchisees donated 10 percent of all coffee sales to regional food banks. Additionally, from Nov. 22 through Dec. 31, 2018, DD Perks members could receive a large Hot Coffee for $1.49 when they paid with an enrolled Dunkin’ card. For every “Roast Hunger” offer redeemed, Dunkin’s Philadelphia-area franchisees donated 50-cents to regional food banks.