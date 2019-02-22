Chief Michael Iglio has retired, and the former chief of the Seaford Police Department, a former state trooper, has been hired to replace him.

Middletown Police Chief Michael Iglio retired last month, and the mayor and town council announced last week they have hired a new chief.

Iglio served as chief since August 2017. He worked in the department since 2007, after starting his law enforcement career with the New Castle County Police. He retired Jan. 11 and will be working in the criminal justice program at Delaware Technical and Community College.

The town has selected Robert Kracyla as the new chief. He most recently served as chief of the Seaford Police Department. The swearing-in ceremony will take place Monday, March 4 at 8:30 p.m. at town hall.

Kracyla has 37 years of law enforcement experience, beginning as a Dover police patrol officer.

He was a Delaware State Trooper for 27 years. While a trooper, he also served 10 years as an FBI Federal Task Force Officer, conducting fugitive apprehensions and terrorism investigations. His final assignment as a trooper was as the detail leader of the governor’s protection team for Jack Markell.

After resigning as a trooper in 2012, he served as the deputy director of Delaware Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement, and in 2014, he attended the FBI’s Senior Executive Management School for 13 weeks and graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Kracyla was named chief of the Seaford Police Department in April 2018, where he said he was committed to community policing and relationship-building between the police and the community, establishing the town’s first Citizens Police Academy and Youth Academy. He said he worked to proactively fight the opioid epidemic through prevention and enforcement, and worked to establish a social media presence. He said he plans to continue these interactions in Middletown.

“As an active member of the Middletown community, I look forward to establishing increased visibility in the community and maintaining active community partnerships,” Kracyla said in a press release.

Kracyla is a father to five sons, one who is a senior at Middletown High School and one an eighth-grader at Everett Meredith Middle School in Middletown.

Middletown Mayor Ken Branner said he is thrilled with the interview panel’s choice of Kracyla.

“He is going to be a terrific asset to our police department and I look forward to working with him,” Branner said in a press release.