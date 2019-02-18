Reps. Charles Postles and Bryan Shupe joined Gov. John Carney and Sen. Dave Wilson to tour The Learning Center in Milford on Feb. 14.

Having started in the meeting room of a local church with three children in 1978, The Learning Center on North Rehoboth Boulevard recently marked its 40th anniversary. The school serves children from 6 weeks to 12 years old, providing them with a balance of child-initiated and teacher-initiated activities.

"The first five years of life are the most important for building a child's brain," said TLC Head Administrator Cheryl Clendaniel. “The facility's goal is to develop young children, providing them with the social, emotional and intellectual skills they will need to succeed as they age.”

Clendaniel stressed the need for early childhood education providers to build bridges with public schools to ease the transition of students from one setting to another.

The officials also discussed funding for two state programs — Purchase of Care and Tiered Reimbursement — intended to help low-income parents gain access to quality early learning opportunities for their children.