28-year-old Christopher B. Lare charged in altercation with girlfriend in Angola

Delaware State Police arrested a Lewes man after he threatened his girlfriend with a handgun.

The incident occurred on Saturday, February 16, around 11:20 p.m.. Troopers were dispatched to the 32000 block of Spruce Court, in Angola by the Bay, for a report of a physical domestic altercation involving a weapon.

According to police, when they arrived, 28-year-old Christopher B. Lare was standing inside at the front door and was taken into custody without incident. Found in his possession was a Glock magazine containing two rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Their investigation found that Lare had physically assaulted his 32-year-old girlfriend, grabbed her loaded Glock 43 semi-automatic handgun and threatened her. Prior to police arrival, he removed the magazine from the handgun and unloaded the rounds. The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene.

Lare was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited due to prior violent crime or felony, strangulation and aggravated menacing. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $13,000 secured bond.