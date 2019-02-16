The suspect, a man from Aberdeen, Md., surrendered to state police Feb. 15

UPDATE:

State police have arrested a suspect in the death of a New Jersey man.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said Devon M. Emfinger, 25, of Aberdeen, Md., surrendered at Troop 3, Camden, on Feb. 15.

Emfinger is a suspect in the death of 24-year-old Donte Demunguia of Absecon, N.J., whose body was found Feb. 14 at the bottom of a stairway inside an apartment in the 8700 block of Park Brown Road, Harrington.

Demunguia was pronounced dead at Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus, the result of a gunshot wound to the torso.

Jaffe said troopers learned Emfinger was upstairs in the apartment with a 24-year-old woman when Demunguia, the woman’s ex-boyfriend, came inside uninvited.

The woman went downstairs to confront Demunguia; he was shot while coming up the stairs toward Emfinger. The woman was not hurt as a result of the gunfire, she added.

Emfinger fled the scene before Harrington police arrived; they later turned over the case to state police detectives.

Emfinger is charged with first-degree reckless endangering and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Jaffe said.

However, police are consulting with the state attorney general’s office on the possibility of additional charges, she said.

Emfinger was released from custody after posting a $22,500 secured bond.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Homicide detectives with the Delaware State Police are investigating a killing that took place late Thursday.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said Harrington police went to the apartment complex in the 8700 block of Park Brown Road at about 11:40 p.m. Feb. 14. There, they found the victim, a 24-year-old man from Absecon, N.J., suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. The man, who was found at the base of a set of interior stairs, was taken to the Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Complex, where he was pronounced dead.

Harrington police have turned the case over to the DSP’s homicide unit to complete the investigation, Jaffe said.

As of yet, detectives have not identified a suspect, she added.

Anyone who may have information about this homicide is asked to contact Sgt. Yeich at 302-739-2459. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.