Sen. Tom Carper released a statement Feb. 8 on the passing of former Rep. John D. Dingell of Michigan.

“It is with great sadness that I say goodbye to Chairman John Dingell, who will always be the Chairman to me. Many years ago, I had the honor of serving with him in the House of Representatives. Today, I talk a lot about win-win policies that protect the environment while also growing our economy. It was Chairman Dingell who made it apparent to me that we can indeed do both. I’ll always cherish the memories we had together at the Detroit auto show, another passion we shared,” said Carper.

“For all his many decades of accomplishments, from energy to clean water, to the protection of endangered species to health care, I know John was most proud to be a mentor and friend with those of us with whom he served. He always referred to people as ‘my friend,’ and he always meant it,” said Carper.

“Chairman Dingell taught so many of us what it means to be a Member of Congress — to seek the truth and to humbly serve the constituents who send us to Washington. I join with so many in sending my condolences to his constituents, his children and his beloved wife Deborah. He was one for the ages, and he will be dearly missed,” said Carper.