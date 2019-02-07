Three robberies involving the popular sales app took place in January

Dover police have made a second arrest following three robberies that took place in connection with the “Let Go” sales app.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said Gordon Powell, 16, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 6, after surrendering to police.

Powell is thought to be the suspect in a Jan. 20 robbery that took place in the parking lot of the Hamlet Shopping Center.

In that case, two people agreed to meet a prospective cell phone buyer after arranging a meeting via the popular sales app.

When the suspect, later identified as Powell, got out of his car, he allegedly got into the victims’ car, pulled a handgun and demanded their property.

The suspect took two cell phones, ran into the adjacent Dollar General store, and then fled.

Powell is charged with first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He later was turned over to a parent/guardian after being released on a $30,000 unsecured bond.

Two similar robberies involving Let Go took place on Jan. 10 and Jan. 19 in the parking lot of the Country Village apartments.

One person, identified as Garrett D. Hawkins, 18, was arrested Jan. 28 after he was identified as a suspect in the Jan. 10 incident and as one of four men involved in the latter crime.

The three remaining suspects in the Jan. 19 incident still are at large.