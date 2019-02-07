The 2018-19 Delaware Symphony Orchestra Chamber Series will continue with “Lift Off!” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Gold Ballroom of the Hotel du Pont, 42 W. 11th St., Wilmington.

The concert, titled after one of the pieces on the program by Russell Peck, will feature Delaware Symphony percussionists William Kerrigan, principal, and Tom Blanchard, along with guest artists, percussionist David Nelson and Kim Reighley, the DSO’s principal flute.

“We are pleased to play a program dedicated to percussion instruments. We are very happy that Kim Reighley will be joining us. Kim will play the classic Duettino Concertante by Ingolf Dahl for flute and percussion, as well as piccolo and drum selections,” said Kerrigan. “The program features a wide variety of music going back as far as 1936 up to today. There are many different percussion instruments, those that are pitched and those that do not produce a pitch, and they are the oldest family of instruments, but in many ways the newest. The audience will get to see us as soloists, and in duos and trios. There may be a surprise or two. Who knows — maybe even the attendees will play a role.”

Tickets are $62 general admission, $16 for students 21 and younger with ID, and may be ordered at delawaresymphony.org or by calling 656-7442. Admission includes complimentary sparkling wine and the hotel’s macarons and desserts during intermission.

For more, visit delawaresymphony.org.