Delaware commuters can find local carpool matches for free.

Sign up free on the RideShare Delaware website — ridesharedelaware.org — or download the free app RideShareDE for iOS or Android. Search for a carpool match to instantly find potential rideshare partners among the 11,000-member database, then contact a carpool match through the app to share a commute.

RideShare Delaware is DART First State's program to reduce traffic and encourage alternative transportation arrangements such as carpooling, walking, biking, taking transit, teleworking and having a compressed work week. The program is supported by state and federal funds as part of Delaware's efforts to maintain air quality and reduce congestion on the roadways.

Riders are rewarded for logging their clean commutes, with a selection of more than 500 available rewards. The RideShare Delaware program is free of charge and is available for anyone working, living or attending higher education in Delaware.

Throughout February, RideShare Delaware will be tracking members who search for a carpool match and entering them into a raffle to win a movie basket. Additional information regarding the Carpool Match Contest for February is available at ridesharedelaware.org.

For more, visit dartfirststate.com or call 800-652-3278.