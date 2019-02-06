Two children were in the hotel room where illegal drugs were found.

Dover police used a warrant to search a local hotel room, resulting in the arrest of four people on numerous drug charges.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the arrests were made at about 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 following a traffic stop at the Kent Budget Motel, located at 383 N. Dupont Highway.

Three suspects were in the car, whom Hoffman identified as Keith Antonio Landry, 47, Andre Wright, 60, and Warren Coverdale, 44. A search showed Landry was carrying a .22-caliber weapon, that Wright was in possession of 3.4 grams of marijuana and Coverdale was carrying 16 bags of heroin.

Officers then executed the search warrant at the hotel room, seizing 2.3 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy) and drug paraphernalia. A woman, identified as 23-year-old Vernell Taylor also was arrested.

Two children in the room were turned over to another family member.

Landry is charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver MDMA, second-degree conspiracy, two charges of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was ordered held at the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on a $42,100 secured bond.

Taylor was released on her own recognizance after being charged with possession with intent to deliver MDMA, second-degree conspiracy, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and a count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Coverdale is charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and for being a local fugitive. He later was released on a $700 unsecured bond.

Wright was issued a civil violation for possession of marijuana and then released.