Registration is open for community and business participation in the 86th annual Dover Days Festival, set for May 4 in downtown Dover.

Applications are available at doverdaysfstival.com, including:

— Vendor: Crafters, artists and artisans, resellers, nonprofit organizations, food, home and trade exhibitors are wanted.

— Parade: Car clubs, marching groups, bands, fire companies, floats, schools, civic organizations and commercial entries are invited to participate in the parade, which steps off at 9:30 a.m.

— Sponsors: Entertainment, colonial artisans and several other aspects of the festival need sponsorship. Business and community organization interested in being a sponsor can contact John Doerfler, sales and events manager, at jdoerfler@visitdelawarevillages.com or 734-4888, ext. 103.

Dover Days food vendors, programs, speakers and exhibits are currently being finalized.

For more, visit doverdaysfestival.com or call 734-4888.