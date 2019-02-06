The 28th annual Polar Bear Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Delaware included 3,544 participants raising more than $906,000 on Feb. 3 in Rehoboth Beach.

The air temperature was recorded at 43 degrees Fahrenheit and the water 39 degrees during the 1 p.m. plunge.

The event, sponsored by Wawa, has raised nearly $12 million in its 28-year history. Special Olympics Delaware provides sports training and competition opportunities for more than 4,200 Delawareans of all ages who have intellectual disabilities.

For more, visit sode.org.