The Harrington Incorporation Dinner is set for 6 p.m. March 23 at Harrington Raceway and Casino, 18500 S. Dupont Highway.

Delaware recognized Harrington as an incorporated city within the state March 23, 1869.

Entrée selections are chicken marsala or salmon and will need to be selected for each guest at the time of ordering ticket. Dressing in the Victorian fashion of 1869 is encouraged; semiformal attire is encouraged otherwise.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with a plated dinner at 6:45 p.m. The cost is $35 per person.

For tickets, email 150thcelebration@cityofharrington.com, or visit City Hall, 106 Dorman St.