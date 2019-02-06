Jeff Gary, of Magnolia, and Riley O'Brien, of Dover, will serve as resident assistants for the 2018-19 academic year at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.

More than 100 students work at Coastal Carolina University as resident advisers within University Housing, serving as live-in peer leaders and role models. The RAs are assigned to a wing, floor or building to serve the residents who live there.

RAs answer questions about the campus and residential facilities; help residents with community, personal and academic concerns; mediate group conflicts that may arise; coordinate programs and activities; and enforce university policies.