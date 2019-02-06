The Dover Air Force Base north gate hours are scheduled to change starting Feb. 11.

From Feb. 11 until further notice, north gate hours are 6:30 to 8 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. The north gate will be closed during the midday hours. Evening hours will be 4-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for outbound traffic only

During peak traffic times, Security Forces personnel will facilitate traffic through the remaining gates as expeditiously as possible.

The new gate hours are intended to allow security forces flexibility to achieve increased patrols, more efficient coverage and faster response, thus strengthening the base’s defense.

