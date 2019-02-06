Hudson, Jones, Jaywork & Fisher announced D. Barrett Edwards is the firm’s newest partner.

Edwards has been an associate attorney with the firm since 2009 and established a successful practice serving as town solicitor for several Delaware municipalities. Edwards is a graduate of Brigham Young University. He received a Master of Public Administration from the University of Delaware and graduated cum laude from the Drexel University Kline School of Law. Edwards resides in Dover with his wife and their four children where they are active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The firm has three Delaware locations in Dover, Rehoboth and Lewes.

For more, visit delawarelaw.com.