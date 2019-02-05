The free annual “State Employee Art Exhibition” will be open to the public from Feb. 25 to March 18 at the Art Center/Gallery at Delaware State University, 1200 N. Dupont Highway, Dover.

The reception and awards ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. March 17 in the Longwood Auditorium, Bank of America Building at Delaware State University. Prizes to be awarded include three $350 first-place awards, three $250 second-place awards and three $150 third-place awards for adults, amateurs, intermediates and professionals; two $150 first-place awards, two $100 second-place awards and two $50 third-place awards for youth/teens; a $400 Best of Show Awards; an Art Education Award of $200 for reimbursement for arts instruction and materials; and a People’s Choice Award, Facebook and in-person ballot. Additional awards including honorable mentions will be awarded at the discretion of the judges. Awards are limited to one cash award per artist per classification.

Sponsored by the National Arts Program in support and cooperation with Delaware and the Delaware Division of the Arts, the exhibit is judged by professional artists and visual art professionals. The exhibition is designed to give artists an opportunity to exhibit their creative work and to compete for cash prizes.

Participants must be a current employee or immediate family member of a current employee of Delaware. Entries must be the original work of the applicant and completed within the last three years.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays and Thursdays-Fridays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and noon to 4 p.m. March 2 and March 9.

For more, bit.ly/2SxS6RK.