Delaware State Police have issued a "gold alert" for Warren David Wilson, 35, who was reported missing this morning, Feb. 5, from the Clayton area.

Warren is 5-feet-10-inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen on foot, wearing a black hoodie with light blue jeans and a dark army-green jacket with fur on the hood.

Attempts to locate Warren have been unsuccessful and there is a real concern for his safety and welfare, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about where he is to call Troop 9 at 1-302-378-5749. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.