A Dover man has been charged by city police after drugs and a large amount of cash were discovered in a safe at his place of residence.

Department spokesman identified the suspect as probationer Gerald A. Landry, 48, of the 400 block of Phoenix Drive.

Police and Delaware Probation and Parole officers conducted an administrative search at Landry’s residence and found the safe, which emitted the smell of marijuana. The safe was opened under the authority of a search warrant, where police discovered the contraband.

Hoffman said law enforcement officials seized $20,267.46 in suspected drug money, 25.7 grams of cocaine, 22.5 grams of crack cocaine and 184.5 grams of marijuana.

Landry is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, second-degree conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was issued a $54,500 unsecured bond on those charges.

However, he was ordered held at the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on a charge of violating his probation.