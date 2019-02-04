The woman was wanted on a prior arrest warrant.

The Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night at a local apartment complex just outside the Dover city limits.

Division spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz said troopers learned of the incident at about 11:12 p.m. Feb. 2 when an 18-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

An investigation showed the incident occurred when she was sitting in a vehicle with a man while at the Alder Park apartments. A man came running toward them firing a weapon, and then fled, Bratz said.

The suspect only was described as a black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The man in the car also fled and has not been seen, Bratz said. It is possible he, too, was injured, but police have no reports of his seeking medical treatment.

The gunshot only grazed the woman and did not penetrate her body, Bratz added.

The case took a turn when police learned the woman gave a false name because she had an active arrest warrant due to prior weapons charges. Once cleared from the hospital, the woman was arraigned on that charge and committed to the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution, Wilmington, in lieu of bail.

This case continues to remain under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 3, Criminal Investigations Unit, Detective Nash at (302) 698-8444. Information also may be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, via the Internet at delawarecrimstoppers.com; a cash reward up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest. In addition, information may be provided by sending a text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting the message with the keyword “DSP.”