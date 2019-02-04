Shots were being fired as an SUV was racing toward the exit from the subdivision

Detectives with the Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in the Capitol Park subdivision, just outside the Dover city limits.

Division spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz said the incident took place at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. Troopers learned a light-colored SUV was speeding down President Drive toward the exit onto Route 1 at the same time gunfire was heard.

Police later found the siding of one home had been punctured by at least one round which did not penetrate the interior of the building.

A man and woman were inside the home, Bratz said. The woman was treated at a nearby hospital for a minor wound she sustained while ducking from the gunfire.

There are no suspects at this time, Bratz said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 3, Criminal Investigations Unit, Detective Nash at (302) 698-8444. Information also may be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, via the Internet at delawarecrimstoppers.com; a cash reward up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest. In addition, information may be provided by sending a text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting the message with the keyword “DSP.”