See a parachute drop by members of the 82nd Airborne Division

The Air Mobility Command Museum has announced a May 4 public commemoration of the 75th anniversary of World War II’s Allied invasion of Europe.

The invasion, known as D-Day, began June 6, 1944, and resulted in the defeat of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany.

Up to 200 U.S. Army parachutists from the 82nd Airborne Division, the same that jumped over the Normandy beaches 75 years earlier, will be jumping from modern C-17 Globemaster III and C-130 Hercules aircraft.

A centerpiece of the day will be an appearance of the C-47 Skytrain, “That’s All Brother,” which led more than 800 aircraft in the invasion. Once headed for the scrapyard, it has been completely restored to flying status.

The museum has a D-Day C-47 in its collection, the “Turf and Sport Special,” and two men who parachuted from it on D-Day will be present.

The museum will showcase many historical presentations and re-enactors of the D-Day operations throughout the day. A 1940s swing dance will be performed by the Smooth Sound Big Band from Milford in the evening.

Everything is free and open to the public; gates will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4. Access to the museum is from Route 9, and military identification is not required.

For more information, contact AMCM Operations Manager Michael Hurlburt at 302-677-3855, or email operationsmanager@amcmuseum.org.