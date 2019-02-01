Dover police have arrested two people on drug charges following a search of their room at a local motel.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman identified the two as 21-year-old Kevin Wilkerson and 22-year-old Teaira Steward. No address was given.

The arrests were made at about 1:27 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at the First State Inn at 1760 N. Dupont Highway, Hoffman said.

Officers stopped the couple as they were leaving their room and then conducted the search. Police seized 0.55 grams (78 bags) of heroin, a digital scale, 5.8 grams of marijuana and $2,000 in suspected drug money.

Both are charged with possession with intent to deliver, second-degree conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Wilkerson also is charged with violating his probation.

He has been jailed at the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on a $12,500 cash bond.

Steward was released from custody on a $12,600 unsecured bond.