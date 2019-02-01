The cases were tried in Kent County Superior Court

A Camden man is awaiting sentencing in Kent County Superior Court after agreeing to plead guilty to two counts of fourth-degree rape.

Robert Halama, 62, originally was charged with 12 counts of fourth-degree rape after his arrest last year.

The case against Halama began in September 2018 when officers stopped to check a car pulled over to the side of the road on Rabbit Chase Lane, Smyrna. As officers approached, they found Halama in the back of the car with a minor and learned that sexual activity had just taken place. The victim told police that other encounters with Halama had taken place over the previous two months.

He will be sentenced in Superior Court in March. Although there is no minimum prison time required for these crimes, Halama could be sentenced to as much as 30 years.

Detective Bill Davis of the Smyrna Police Department assisted on the case, along with DOJ social worker Lorraine Freese and administrative assistant Penny Mannering.

In another case, a Felton man will register as a Tier 3 sex offender and spend time in prison after his plea and sentencing on rape charges.

Hector Hernandez-Vargas, 39, pled guilty in Superior Court to third-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust.

Police arrested Hernandez-Vargas in May 2018 when authorities learned that he repeatedly raped a child in his care for a year beginning in 2013. In addition to having Hernandez-Vargas register as a sex offender, a judge immediately sentenced him to eight years in prison, followed by two years of probation.