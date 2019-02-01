The Dover Century Club Stitchers donated 211 handmade winter hats, scarves, gloves, blankets and other items to charities throughout Kent County in 2018.

Organizations that received donations include the Great Dover Boys & Girls Club, Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing, Code Purple of Kent County, House of Pride, Bayhealth Hospital, The Arc of Delaware (Housing Program) and Westminster Village.

Led by Sherry Pelton, Stitchers includes 14 club members, who meet regularly to knit and crochet. The project is one of the club’s community improvement programs, “People Helping People: Volunteer.”