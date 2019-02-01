The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Leadership will host a 2018 Year in Review meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Troop 3’s David B. Pulling Community Room, 3759 S. State St., Camden-Wyoming.

The conversation will focus on providing the community with a better understanding of how Troop 3 functions and the duties and responsibilities those Troopers handle on a daily basis. Topics will include a review of the rates of crime, crashes and investigative clearances in central and southern Sussex County in 2018 and how enforcement plans have adjusted for 2019.

All are encouraged to attend.

For more, visit dsp.delaware.gov.