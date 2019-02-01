Deaf Outreach representatives Gail Garner and Patti and Carl Ravilious recently addressed the Dover Colonial Rotary Club.

Ravilious began her portion of the presentation by stating that “we want people to know about us,” and she and Gail Garner explained that the goal of their organization is to enable individuals who are hearing impaired to feel that they are truly part of their community.

The older one gets, the greater the odds for some level of hearing loss. Those between the ages of 55 and 64 have a one-in-12 chance; for those in the 65 to 74 range, these odds increase to one in four, and half of the 75 and older population will experience some level of loss.

Ravilious noted that a well-known expression which labels people as “deaf and dumb, “ is actually an erroneous one.

“After all,” Ravilious said, “being deaf does not make you dumb, just as being of hearing does not make you smart.”

Garner indicated that while Deaf Outreach does not itself provide the services, it enables those in need to be in contact with the appropriate personnel who does. For example, providing for interpreters, the availability of visual telephones, etc. In addition, there is an ongoing sign language class held from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays at Wyoming United Methodist Church, 216 Wyoming Mill Road, Dover. The cost is $2 per session and the class in an ongoing one.

