Surveillance footage has yielded photos of the suspect.

Detectives with the Dover Police Department are investigating an early-morning burglary at a local church.

The break-in took place between 4:10 and 5:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the Wesley United Methodist Church preschool at 209 S. State St.

Their investigation showed a single suspect who got into the building through an unlocked door. Once inside, he damaged an office cabinet and stole an undisclosed amount of money before running away.

Police have provided surveillance footage of the man both inside and outside of the building

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.