Gov. John Carney visited Fairview Elementary School on Jan. 29.

Carney mentioned Fairview recently in his State of the State address as a great achiever where students have reached high achievement levels. He wanted to learn what the school was doing so it could be duplicated in other Delaware schools. Fairview was one of three high-achieving schools that were mentioned.

The governor talked with students and staff and the principal as well as Superintendent Dan Shelton. Secretary of Education Susan Bunting visited and was in the meeting to discuss what everyone has been doing that has made the school a success.